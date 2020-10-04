Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting incident in Wolfe City

WOLFE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wolfe City police officer has been placed on administrative leave after the officer allegedly shot and killed a man at a convenience store in the town on Saturday.
Family members told KDFW in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that the person who was killed in the Wolfe City shooting incident was Jonathan Price. Price’s family told KDFW that he was shot multiple times while he was breaking up a fight.
A post on the Wolfe City Facebook page had very few details.
“On October 3, 2020, an Officer-involved shooting occurred in Wolfe City,” the Facebook post stated. “The Officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of this matter by the Texas Rangers. No further information is available for release at this time.”
KLTV has reached out to the Dallas-area Texas Rangers office, but no one has responded.
Wolfe City is about 15 miles north of Greenville in Hunt County.
“Price’s family said he was the person shot by a Wolfe City police officer, and that he died as a result of the shooting,” the KDFW story stated.
Family members told KDFW that Price was at an Exxon station in Wolfe City n when he saw a confrontation between a man and a woman. He was trying to break the fight up when a Wolfe City police officer pulled up.
“Price’s family said the officer may have thought the two men were fighting,” the KDFW story stated.
The Wolfe City Police Department has not identified the person who was shot or the officer who was involved in the incident.
Former MLB baseball player Will Middlebrooks said on Twitter that Price was one of his childhood friends.
“See this face? This is the face of one of my childhood friends,” Middlebrook said. “The face of my first ever favorite teammate, The face of a good man. But unfortunately it’s the face of a man whose life was taken away from him last night with his hands in the air while a small town East Texas cop shot him once in the chest and then twice in the back.”
Middlebrook has set up a Go Fund Me page for Price.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant shared the Go Fund Me page and said, “Wow. I’m lost for words … when will it ever stop …” He ended the tweet with a a graphic of two praying hands.
