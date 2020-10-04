Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cold front will slowly move through our area today and it will bring some cooler temperatures and a few showers along with it. As of now, it looks like most of the rain will fall early this morning and by the time the sun comes up it should move out. High temps will be a little spread today because of the timing of the cold front. Northern counties will feel the cool off in the morning and should only warm to the mid to upper 70s. Southern counties won’t see the effects of the cold front until the late afternoon, so you will still hit the low 80s today. Overnight, all of us will cool to the low 50s. Tomorrow, expect sunny skies and mid to upper 70s. As we head towards the middle of the work week similar conditions of sunny skies and seasonal temperatures will stick around. Low rain chances return on Friday afternoon but will move out by next weekend.