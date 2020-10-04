Service project aimed to help Longview homeowner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of members of the New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview gathered Sunday morning to complete service projects across Gregg and Upshur counties.
East Texas News met up with the volunteers and a homeowner who said she’s appreciative of their service.
For the ninth year in a row, rather than having a church service, volunteers from New Beginnings Baptist church gathered together for the annual “for the city Sunday” to complete over 50 service projects.
“For us, this is a Sunday that we can set aside, just to say to the community, ‘We’re not here for us; we’re here for you,’” said Pastor Todd Kaunitz.
Since 1979, homeowner Audrey Hickey’s front yard has been cluttered with debris, and she said how thankful she is for these volunteers.
“Oh it makes me feel wonderful, free. I feel like I can breathe," Hickey said. "I just can’t believe that there’s such good people in the world that would do what they’re doing.”
Over 30 volunteers helped clear debris from her front yard by collecting cans, cutting down tree limbs, and cleaning up her porch.
“Just seeing everyone here together at once and seeing everything getting done at once was such a big deal. It shows me how when people work together, and they unify, how much you can actually get done,” said volunteer Christa Watson.
Volunteers said due to the pandemic possibly canceling the event, this year’s project was special for them
“So far, this project was a pretty large undertaking, and so we actually had male volunteers Friday and Saturday to prepare the place for us today so that the large group could come in and do what we needed to do,” said volunteer Adrian Kaunitz.
Hickey said she grateful for their assistance.
“I think they’re the most wonderful people to do what they’re doing, to give up their precious time to come out here to clean an old lady’s yard,” Hickey said. “I just think that’s the most wonderful thing they could do. And I do thank them, I thank them so much.”
Other projects across the counties included remodeling of an office, cleaning, painting, and landscaping.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.