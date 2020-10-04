Part of Longview’s Loop 281, Judson Rd. intersection blocked after multiple-vehicle wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Part of the intersection of Loop 281 and Judson Road in Longview is blocked after a multiple-vehicle wreck occurred there on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency personnel are at the scene of the crash. At this time, there is no word on whether anyone was injured in the collision.
East Texas News has reached out to the Longview Police Department for more information.
Motorists traveling through that part of Longview should expect delays and exercise caution.
