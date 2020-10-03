Ye Olde City Antique Mall officially reopens after June’s fire destruction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Ye Olde City Antique Mall officially opened their doors to the public Saturday after a fire forced owners to close their doors four months ago.
East Texas news spoke with vendors and returning customers as they tell us how excited they are to have the mall back open.
Many were seen walking around the building after the fire in June, on a treasure hunt, in search for a new antique. Vendor Lori Bunt describes how she feels to be officially open to the public.
“To see them, just so excited to come in and check out the new space, the new booths, and everything, it just makes your heart happy," Bunt says.
Bunt says she lost 60% of her antiques to smoke damage and visited many garage and yard sales to gather enough items for the reopening.
“I love doing this. I quit work over a year ago and started doing this full-time and it’s just a wonderful hobby,” she says.
Patron and frequent shopper, John Calahan, says he’s excited to have the antique mall back open again.
“We enjoy coming out here, we miss the old place because everybody does. It’s kind of a nostalgia thing that nobody goes out into these kinds of stores looking for new stuff, you look for things you grew up with, but I’m glad they’re back open.”
Mall manager Sandra Herring says it took a lot of moving parts to reopen the mall, but she says the hard work paid off.
“The dealers have worked so hard in their booths and setting it up and making it beautiful, and we really mean it when we say, there’s beauty from ashes.”
The mall is now open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.
