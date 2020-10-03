SFA officials ask ‘swatting’ victim to release bodycam footage of event to provide closure, accuracy

Harris said that police knocked on the door several times, as seen in the video she has viewed. They announced themselves, she said, and her suitemate allowed them to enter through an adjoining door. She said media reports that police stormed in with guns blazing were untrue. She said that one officer entered the room with a flashlight in response to the reported threat, and had his gun unholstered. When he saw Evas in the room and that she was not threatening anyone, he holstered the gun, and he and Evans had a “very cordial” conversation in the room and out in the hallway, Harris said. She asks that the video be released to show the truth of the event so that Evans can have closure and to refute the media reports that she says allege a much different scenario than what actually happened.