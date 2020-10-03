SFA officials ask ‘swatting’ victim to release bodycam footage of event to provide closure, accuracy

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA held a press conference Saturday morning regarding a false report to university police made on Sept. 14.
SFA is calling upon the Evans family to permit the release of the police bodycam video so that “everyone will be able to see exactly what happened, and see that video will show a very different scenario than what is being portrayed in media," SFA’s public communications liaison Erica Harris said.
The investigation conducted by the SFA pd which may include possible multiple criminal charges by multiple students has been handed over to the district attorney’s office. SFA’s Investigation will be concluded by the end of next week, and at that time the university will determine what disciplinary actions will be taken against those people, Harris said.
According to the SFA official leading the press conference, any possible criminal charges will be determined by the county DA’s office. Disciplinary action taken by the university can be suspension to expulsion. Harris noted that contrary to some reports, the swatting incident was not racially motivated, and that the group of suspects are a racially diverse group of people.
The victim has hired an attorney and are seeking his counsel. All comments from the Evans side has come from the family attorney, Harris said. She said the university is committed to transparency so that the family will release the video, which depicts a “much different reality that has been recalled and far different reality from the reports from some media reports of police storming into the students' room,” Harris said. “We ask the Harris family to release the video to shine the light on the truth.”
Harris said the university’s goal is for Ms. Evans to feel comfortable and welcome at the university. She said because of privacy, the university cannot ask police to release the video. The victim must do so.
Harris said that police knocked on the door several times, as seen in the video she has viewed. They announced themselves, she said, and her suitemate allowed them to enter through an adjoining door. She said media reports that police stormed in with guns blazing were untrue. She said that one officer entered the room with a flashlight in response to the reported threat, and had his gun unholstered. When he saw Evas in the room and that she was not threatening anyone, he holstered the gun, and he and Evans had a “very cordial” conversation in the room and out in the hallway, Harris said. She asks that the video be released to show the truth of the event so that Evans can have closure and to refute the media reports that she says allege a much different scenario than what actually happened.
“Our ultimate hope is that we can all find a happy conclusion to this case that there will be closure and that those who are responsible will be held accountable for the actions that they’ve done; that Ms. Evans will be able to heal. Releasing the bodycam footage will enable us to move forward with the healing and have the community rally around Ms. Evans," she said.
SFA Police Chief John Fields said a community assistant called university police about a threat of a woman who was threatening with scissors and making threats to other residents in the dorm.
Fields said officers were sent to Room 103. Once they got to Room 103, they were re-routed to Room 116. Officers knocked on the door four times and a suitemate let officers in through their door to the suite. The officers then entered Christin Evans room. One officer took their weapon out of their holster and another had their Taser. Fields said the first officer did not point their weapon.
Fields said they realized Evans was in her bed and the threat was de-escalated.
