SFA picks up first 2020 win with a 34-6 outing over West Texas A&M

After a second quarter in which neither team posted any points on the board, the visitors took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched down the field to SFA’s red zone. The Lumberjacks stood tall once there, however, and held the Buffs to a field goal. SFA wasted little time in responding to having its lead trimmed down, however, as Self found Remi Simmons for a 63-yard touchdown strike on the third play of SFA’s next possession, extending the lead to 21-3 with nine minutes left to go in the third quarter. A fourth-quarter field goal from 44 yards out for the Buffs and a 12-yard touchdown run by Jaquarion Turner rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter, as SFA coasted to a comfortable 34-6 margin of victory.