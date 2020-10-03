Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It truly was a beautiful day today and thankfully this is not the only nice afternoon on our 7 Day forecast! Skies this evening and tonight will remain mostly clear and overnight lows will drop down into the upper 50s, which will make for a nice cool start tomorrow morning. You will likely see an uptick in cloud cover tomorrow and maybe even a stray shower as a cold front steadily dips south through East Texas. Rain chances will not be very likely however, so if you DO get a shower, then certainly count yourself as one of the lucky ones. Skies clear by the later afternoon hours and highs tomorrow look to range in the middle to upper 70s and low 80s. Monday will be another beautiful, clear, and sunny day with comfortable afternoon temperatures sitting in the middle 70s. Higher pressure builds in over the area for the bulk of the next workweek, and temperatures will quickly jump back into the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. Another cold front will do its best to move into East Texas sometime Thursday but will likely wash out while doing so, which means temperatures won’t see much of a change by Friday. Skies remain dry throughout much of the next week, but as we get closer to Saturday isolated rain chances look to return during the afternoon hours.