UT Tyler basketball players patiently await status of season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler basketball has been practicing but have yet to know when their season will begin all due to COVID-19.
Coach Louis Wilson shares what he knows, while playing the waiting game.
“Could be December 3, as early as December 3, it could be as late as January 2. But again we have a plan, we have a plan B with a plan C and whichever one, we just have to be prepared again, no different than anybody else right? Everybody in the world right now is having to make adjustments and the UT-Tyler basketball falls in line with that. We are adjusting to realities of the world, you have to have a back up plan to a back up plan at this point," Wilson said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.