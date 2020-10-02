State announces $3.5 million for safety projects at nursing facilities

Nursing facilities that complete an application and are approved by Texas HHSC can receive up to $3,000 per facility to purchase the plexiglass barriers and tents to help facilitate in-person visits for residents. The tents can be used for outdoor visitation and screening of visitors before they enter a facility. The plexiglass barriers can be used for indoor visits with residents for nursing facilities in counties with a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 10 percent, per federal direction. People can have in-person visitation with their loved ones under the agency’s new expanded visitation rules, which apply statewide.