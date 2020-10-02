Smith County fire marshal will now review mass gathering permits

From Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On Friday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran’s briefed the Commissioners Court on his decision to designate Fire Marshal Jay Brooks to accept, review and determine whether to approve statutory permits for large events under the Texas Mass Gathering Act - Health & Safety Code, Chapter 751.
Under the Texas Mass Gatherings Act, the County Judge or his designee must approve any gathering that will occur outside the city limits for more than five continuous hours or for any amount of time between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. in the unincorporated area of the County when the event: attracts more than 2,500 people; or attracts more than 500 people if more than 51 percent of the attendees are expected to be under the age of 21 and alcohol is expected to be served; or when horse or greyhound racing occurs and more than 100 people are expected to attend.
The statute requires that the event organizer apply for the Smith County Mass Gathering Permit at least 45 days before the event, and provides for a hearing process if the application is submitted timely and with all required information. Under the statute, mass gathering events may not be promoted until they are approved.
Applications can be found on the Smith County Fire Marshal’s webpage on the County’s website: https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/fire-marshal. Applications must be submitted by email to MassGatheringActApplication@smith-county.com.
These statutory requirements for approval of events under the Mass Gatherings Act are unrelated to the Coronavirus pandemic and are separate and apart from any approval to hold outdoor events, as may be otherwise required by Executive Order of the Governor of the State of Texas.
Anyone with questions about the potential applicability of the Mass Gatherings Act to their event should contact the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office or the Civil Division of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. Those receiving permits under the Texas Mass Gatherings Permit must still comply with all other applicable local, state, and federal laws, including laws regarding sanitation, food sales, parking, littering, alcohol consumption, and avoiding activities that would give rise to private causes of action for nuisance by other nearby landowners.
The mass gathering permit does not include outdoor music festivals, governed by Texas Occupations Code, Chapter 2104.