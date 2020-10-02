Smith County fire marshal will now review mass gathering permits

Under the Texas Mass Gatherings Act, the County Judge or his designee must approve any gathering that will occur outside the city limits for more than five continuous hours or for any amount of time between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. in the unincorporated area of the County when the event: attracts more than 2,500 people; or attracts more than 500 people if more than 51 percent of the attendees are expected to be under the age of 21 and alcohol is expected to be served; or when horse or greyhound racing occurs and more than 100 people are expected to attend.