Search continues as Amber Alert discontinued for Wells baby

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - DPS has discontinued the Amber Alert for the missing Wells baby, but Sheriff Brent Dickson says the search continues.
Dickson said Amber Alerts are generally discontinued once there is no reason to believe the child is still being moved between locations.
Dickson said the search continues for Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, a five-week-old baby boy who went missing two weeks ago.
Investigators arrested Armaidre’s father, DeAndre Argumon, Sept. 18 on unrelated charges. Family members said DeAndre was the last person seen with Armaidre, but he told authorities he gave the child to the boy’s mother.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.