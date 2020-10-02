Kilgore College Rangerette museum showcases vision of organization’s founder

“I will never forget the first time I came into the Rangerette Museum. Just the feeling of awe of the Rangerette organization. The timeless treasures on the wall and the uniforms," Eckels said. "As you come through the door, you see the costumes from Revels and the past performances. You get to go upstairs and see all the precious artifacts from Gussie Nell Davis. All the way from the back to 1940.”