Kilgore College Rangerette museum showcases vision of organization’s founder

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The iconic Kilgore College Rangerettes continue to build on the vision of Gussie Nell Davis, who founded the Rangerettes in 1940.
Today, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum is filled with memorabilia celebrating Davis' vision. KLTV Chief Photojournalist Arthur Clayborn takes us inside the museum where he spoke to Museum Coordinator Megan DeHoyas.
“For people that don’t know about the Rangerettes and are coming to visit us. That are driving through or tourists. When they come through there favorite part is when they see the giant blinking marque," DeHoyas said. "It takes everybody’s breathe away. From the tiniest of our visitors to the people who have known about the Rangerettes and loved the Rangerettes.”
The museum features a new selfie station.
“Actually, our current sophomores came up with this idea, and I loved it. It is something that visitors can come in and take pictures with our wonderful ring light. They can take pictures with Mrs. Davis who is to your left," DeHoyas said.
Rangerette Capt. Elizabeth Eckels said her first visit to the museum was inspiring.
“I will never forget the first time I came into the Rangerette Museum. Just the feeling of awe of the Rangerette organization. The timeless treasures on the wall and the uniforms," Eckels said. "As you come through the door, you see the costumes from Revels and the past performances. You get to go upstairs and see all the precious artifacts from Gussie Nell Davis. All the way from the back to 1940.”
