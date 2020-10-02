Facebook video showing child abuse leads to Nacogdoches woman’s arrest

A Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigator said he viewed two Facebook videos that appeared to show Wilmering with two young children and a dog inside what looked like a mobile home. He said the woman appeared to be talking to a male, age 7, in what looked like the living room of the home. The affidavit says she is seen taking a step toward him, and with her left hand, slapping the boy on the side of his head, knocking him down into a recliner. He stood back up and then she is seen approaching him again, grabbing him by the throat and pushing him onto a loveseat; she then leaned over him, according to the affidavit, kept her hand on his throat, bent closer to his face, then jerked her hand away as she stood up, causing his head to jerk to the right.