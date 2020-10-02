East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... I honestly don’t think we could have ordered a better day for today. Tomorrow should be another very nice day across East Texas. Just a few high/thin clouds are possible with a cool morning and a mild afternoon. A cold front is expected to move through our area on Sunday morning, bringing with it a few more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers, mainly during the morning/early afternoon hours. Skies then clearing later in the day. Lots of sunshine for next week, but we start warming up on Tuesday afternoon and continue that warm up through at least Friday...and certainly beyond that. Not much wind expected over the next week, generally 10 mph and less with just a few gusts higher. Please enjoy your weekend. We certainly deserve it.