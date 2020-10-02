East Texas Food Bank faces a cut in funding

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Agriculture cut funding to the East Texas Food Bank by 44 percent. The food bank says this comes after a record number of assistance requests caused by the pandemic. This decrease in funding will affect East Texas families needing assistance.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused food insecurity for many families, and some families are still needing that assistance today. Dennis Cullinane, the East Texas Food Bank’s CEO, described how this funding cut negatively impacts families.
“We’re going to see a decline in our ability to source three-quarters of a million to a million pounds of fresh produce," Cullinane said. "At least 600,000 meals that were going to have to look for other sources here at the food bank in order to recover.”
The $1.9-million cut is to the Surplus Agricultural Product Grant, which helps food banks procure fresh produce from local growers. With this cut, the food bank’s CEO said it will see $92,000 less in funding.
“This is for fresh produce, which is a real important part of our nutritious programs that we have, and we relied on that funding for almost a third of our fresh produce program, so it’s going to really put a damper on what we’re able to do," Cullinane said.
Cullinane said due to the pandemic, the food bank has more mouths to feed and fewer resources to feed them with.
“Our food insecurity rates have risen from one in every five people were food insecure to one in every four," Cullinane said. "Children are even more disproportionately affected; it went from one in every four kids to one in every three kids.”
At the peak of its emergency response, the food bank served 74 percent more families and 33 percent more meals than the same time last year.
“I’m just shocked that we’re here talking about this right now because this is needed now more than ever,” Cullinane said.
The cuts are aimed at satisfying a directive from the governor to trim agency budgets by 5percent. Cullinane is urging TDA and the governor’s office to reverse the cut.
