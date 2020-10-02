Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rate above 15% for 5th-straight day

Thursday’s report states the TSA has a 15.2 percent rate of hospitalizations with COVID-19 cases. This follows rates of 15.4 percent on Wednesday, 16.4 percent on Tuesday, 16.6 percent on Monday and 16.3 percent on Sunday. This would mean if the rate stays above 15 percent for three more days, counties in that TSA would have to roll back to 50 percent capacity in businesses.