All westbound lanes are blocked at Hawkin, McCann in Longview due to rollover wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - All of the westbound lanes are blocked near the scene of a rollover wreck that occurred at the intersection of West Hawkins and McCann Road in Longview Friday morning.
Emergency personnel are at the scene of the wreck.
All of the eastbound Hawkins traffic is being diverted to southbound McCann Road.
Motorists driving through this area should expect delays and exercise caution.
Check back with KLTV News. we’ll update this story as we get more information.
