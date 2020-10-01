WEBXTRA: Pro boxer visits East Texas ahead of his return to the ring

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Professional boxer Hector Camacho Jr. was in East Texas on Thursday ahead of his return to the boxing ring next year.
KLTV 7′s Blake Holland caught up with Camacho Jr., at Rosewood Studios in Tyler.
Camacho Jr. hasn’t been in a professional boxing ring for about two years, but he said that will change when he reenters the ring in January.
“Right now, I’m mentally getting ready,” he said. “I’m expecting a tough fight.”
Camacho Jr. said within the next month he’ll learn details about the venue and exact date for the match. The pro boxer said he’s also excited about the first biography of his late father, Hector “Macho” Camacho Sr.
“It’s an inside look at the man who was misunderstood,” Camacho Jr. said. “Outside of the ring, he was a hell of person. It’s my job as a son to hold that legacy and push forward the positive.”
Camacho Sr. boxed professionally from 1980 to 2010 and was as three-time world champion in his weight classes. He died in 2012, four days after being shot while sitting in his car in Puerto Rico.
“His fast-lane life caught up with him eventually―and tragically―when he was shot dead outside a nightclub in Puerto Rico at the age of fifty,” said the author of Macho Time.
Camacho Jr. won the World Boxing Council (WBC) Caribbean Boxing Federation (CABOFE) Light Middleweight title in 2007, 2010, 2014, and 2016. He started boxing professionally at the age of 18.
