Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for another day of mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures as highs are expected to top off in the lower to middle 80s across the area. If that is a little too warm for you, then you are in luck, because a cold front is moving through East Texas right now! An uptick in upper-level cloud cover will be likely as this front moves through East Texas, but no rain is expected. Temperatures drop back down into the lower 50s for morning lows tomorrow and afternoon highs look to only reach into the middle 70s. Sunshine sticks around for the weekend with some overall comfortable conditions throughout both days with mornings starting out in the 50s and afternoon highs remaining in the 70s. Another cold front sweeps through East Texas on Sunday and could lead to a few spotty showers within our northern counties, but most of the area looks to remain dry. Temperatures behind this front will not see quite as big of a change this time around, likely only keeping afternoons in the upper 70s for one more day before highs reach near 80 degrees by Tuesday. Higher pressure begins to build back over East Texas next week, so if you don’t see any rain on Sunday, then you likely won’t see anything throughout much of the next workweek.