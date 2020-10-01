Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding missing child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-month-old girl by the name of Ellisia Pair.
Ellisia was ordered into Child Protective Services custody by Judge Robert Wilson of the 321st Judicial District Court on Sept. 18, 2020. She was last seen with her mother, Allie O’Neal – 20, of Kilgore. The mother and child are possibly in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore or Carthage area. Allie O’Neal may be driving a white Chevy truck with Colorado plates 639 UKD or a Silver Camry with Texas plates NCN 7692.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ellisia Pair or her mother, Allie O’Neal, is asked to call Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at (903) 241-8916 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
