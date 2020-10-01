Smith County agencies seek help finding man wanted for sex crime

If you have any information regarding the location of this fugitive please call the US Marshals Service at 903-590-1370 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF(2833). If you have information that leads to the arrest of this, or any felony fugitive and you call Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF(2833), you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.