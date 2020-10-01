Smith County agencies seek help finding man wanted for sex crime

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public to locate a man wanted on a child sex assault charge.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals Service are currently looking for a fugitive by the name of Hunter Dalton Tadlock-Bearden, 22. He is currently wanted in Smith County for the felony criminal offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
The sheriff’s office said he is believed to be in the East Texas area and may be driving a champagne colored pick-up truck. They said he has several distinct tattoos.
If you have any information regarding the location of this fugitive please call the US Marshals Service at 903-590-1370 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF(2833). If you have information that leads to the arrest of this, or any felony fugitive and you call Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF(2833), you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
