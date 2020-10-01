One person taken to hospital after reported aggravated assault at Tyler transmission shop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person was injured during a reported aggravated assault at a vehicle transmission shop in Tyler.
Tyler Police responded to the call outside the Mr. Transmission building on West Erwin Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
One person was taken from the scene by a UT Health ambulance.
We are working to learn what led to the person’s injury and if anyone is facing charges.
A police investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. We expect to learn more details as early as Thursday morning.
