One person taken to hospital after reported aggravated assault at Tyler transmission shop
Police, fire, and EMS crews respond to report of an aggravated assault shortly after midnight. (Source: Erika Bazaldua KLTV)
By Erika Bazaldua | October 1, 2020 at 1:30 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 1:30 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person was injured during a reported aggravated assault at a vehicle transmission shop in Tyler.

Tyler Police responded to the call outside the Mr. Transmission building on West Erwin Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person was taken from the scene by a UT Health ambulance.

We are working to learn what led to the person’s injury and if anyone is facing charges.

A police investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. We expect to learn more details as early as Thursday morning.

