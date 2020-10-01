One killed in crash on FM 2767 in Smith County

The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Maranda Jetrudis Reichardt, 23, of Kilgore was traveling westbound on FM-2767. For an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, struck a street sign and entered the barditch. The vehicle then came back on the roadway where it struck an eastbound 2018 Jeep Latitude driven by Casey Lynn McNaughton, 18, of Kilgore. The impact caused the Dodge to travel into the east barditch where it struck a tree; ejecting the driver.