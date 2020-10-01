Mahomes speaks on being an expectant father

(KLTV) - Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes continues to have a great 2020.
It was announced he and his fiance' Brittney Matthews are expecting. Just last month he proposed to her, on the same day he got his Super Bowl ring.
“And being able to kind of grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL for that stuff to start happening. And I really come in the truth and everything like that, it’s really cool, so I’m just excited that I have a lot of great people around me and I’m in a great organization and I’m able to live out these dreams day by day," Mahomes said.
