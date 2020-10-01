East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another wonderful day across East Texas. The cold front has moved through and the cooler air is settling in. Clear skies and cool temperatures are expected for our Friday. Just Perfect Weather for the Red Zone tomorrow evening. High School Football Weather...PERFECT!!! Light wind, clear skies and cool temperatures are expected. A few clouds on Saturday...a few more on Sunday and even a slight chance for showers on Sunday morning as our next cold front moves through. Plentiful Sunshine for next week with cool mornings and warming afternoons. Please enjoy the weather over the next several days because it looks as if we are going to warm up by next weekend and the following week. October starting out wonderfully.