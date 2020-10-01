East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week’s market figures showed weight classes under 500 pounds and down ended 3 to 5 dollars lower compared to last week.
And those over 500 pounds finished mostly firm to 2 dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas livestock weekly market report out of Crockett.
The market’s slaughter figures weakened on the cows by 2 dollars and weakened by 4 dollars on the bulls. Buyer interest and demand was good but with cooler nights coming, buyers are adjusting their figures to accommodate seasonal health problems.
October is not only the largest volume movement of the year but also historically presents the worse health problems on feeder calves.
