Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rate above 15% for 4th-straight day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Trauma Service Area located in Deep East Texas has risen above the 15-percent mark of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the fourth-straight day.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow resumption of elective surgeries in certain counties. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
Wednesday’s report states the TSA has a 15.4 percent rate of hospitalizations with COVID-19 cases. This follows rates of 16.4 percent on Tuesday, 16.6 percent on Monday and 16.3 percent on Sunday. This would mean if the rate stays above 15 percent for three more days, counties in that TSA would have to roll back to 50 percent capacity in businesses.
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler.
The TSA last exceeded the threshold on Sept. 21 and again on Sept. 24 but dipped below the threshold the next day each time.
