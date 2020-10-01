Minor damage reported in Jacksonville house fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Jacksonville early Thursday morning.
Cherokee County fire officials initially reported the fire at Earle’s Chapel southeast of Jacksonville.
However, according to dispatch, their crews ended up responding to a minor house fire in the 100 block of County Road 3151 in Jacksonville.
Officials say the fire is now out and only burned a small portion of the home.
No injuries are being reported.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.