City of Palestine to contract with private hunters to curb feral hog population

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine has had a problem for the past month with feral hogs destroying grass and knocking over headstones at a city cemetery.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith, the city presented a plan at Monday’s city council meeting to contract with private individual hunters that they have worked with in the past to trap the hogs. The vote passed and the hunters will begin trapping the hogs later this week.
However, there have been false social media reports that the city put out a call for hunters, according to Interim City Manager Teresa Herrera. Today the city put out a disclaimer on the city’s Facebook page saying these social media reports were false.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Teresa Herrera and Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith about the damage to Memorial Cemetery in Palestine, the solution of contracting private individual hunters to trap the hogs, and the misinformation about the false social media call for hunters.
