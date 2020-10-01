Candlelight vigil held for victims of domestic violence in Tyler downtown square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The month of October is nationally recognized as domestic violence awareness month and a candlelight vigil was held at Tyler’s downtown square to stand in solidarity for the men and women who have experienced domestic violence.
Organizers and survivors describe the importance of speaking out and having an ‘exit plan’.
The East Texas Crisis Center, students of UT Tyler, and some members of the community gathered together to share their stories on domestic violence. Co-organizer and member of the Kappa Mu Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega at UT Tyler, Isabella Chacon, describes how frequent domestic violence occurs amongst her peers.
“I would say based on the girls I know, my sisters, that statistic does reign true, unfortunately. I would say that one in three of my sisters and one in three of my panhellenic women, my Greek life women, that is something that they experience one in three, yes.”
The crisis center has provided services to 691 adults and 145 children since January and survivor, Amber Smith explains the importance of speaking out.
“I think a lot of times as survivors, we’re kind of afraid and we falter a little bit. But it’s important because there’s so many women that don’t have that opportunity that aren’t here with us anymore so we kind of have an opportunity to be a voice for those women.”
Smith shared her journey for the first time tonight and she shares with us her message for those experiencing domestic violence.
“Start your exit plan as soon as possible. I think so many people are so quick to jump and tell women to leave and they don’t really understand the steps it takes to do that.”
Ana Barson with the crisis center describes the importance of the Clothesline Project for survivors.
“This is a great way to increase awareness each shirt was made for a survivor or someone who lost a loved one due to domestic violence so each one of these shirts is a representation of their experience, their story.”
The color of these shirts represents individuals of sexual assault, abuse, or death because of violence.
The East Texas Crisis Center is a non-profit agency providing help, hope, and healing to victims of family violence and sexual assault.
For more information about their mission, click here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.