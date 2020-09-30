Wednesday’s Weather: More sunshine!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another chilly start with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Expect more sunshine today with lighter winds out of the southwest. Those winds will help warm us back into the lower to mid 80s this afternoon, but we drop back to the 50s overnight tonight. Another cold front is on the way for tomorrow. Don’t expect any rain or even much cloud cover with this front, but it will gradually cool down temperatures. Thursday afternoon will still be warm in the lower 80s, but 70s return by Friday with light winds and temperatures dropping into the 60s for game time Friday night. Breezy at times, but nice and comfortable this weekend with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.