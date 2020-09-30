Some of Gregg County Historical Museum’s most unique items can be found in its repository

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Museums tend to have more items than they can display, and the Gregg County historical Museum in Longview is no exception.
The museum’s permanent display space is pretty much full, so much of the overflow is in their repository. There are many strange and wonderful things up there like Docent Patti Haskins. Not that she’s strange, but I’m sure there are those who think she’s wonderful.
“Patti, what is that?” I asked her.
“That’s an old switchboard that came out of the old Longview Hotel. But that’s not my specialty. My specialty is across the hall,” She said.
In one of those rooms are more arrowheads than you can shake a stick at, part of the massive Buddy Calvin Jones Caddo Collection. It’s one of the largest prehistoric artifact collections in the area.
“Mr. Jones started picking arrowheads up maybe 7, 6 something like that,” Haskins said.
She says there’s an undisclosed location in East Texas where many of them came from.
“After they have plowed and it has rained you could go back out there and just find them everyplace,” Haskins said.
She says there was a kind of progression making the arrowheads. She believes it began with Clovis points and:
“Clovis is like 13,000 years old,” Haskins said.
And she thinks there could be a partial or spent Clovis behind a label on one of the arrowhead shadow boxes.
“It might have been at one time,” Haskins said.
There are some of those on display downstairs. There’s also a lot of ancient trash in storage like broken pottery:
“Because it showed you so much about the people who lived there,” Haskins said.
And there are tools like axes, with newish handles, that may not have been for war.
“They used them to chop down trees. They used them to grind with,” Haskins said.
And, she says, a certain grind stone would produce red powder for paint.
“Then they’d paint themselves. Then they could go to war,” Haskins said.
And there are several pestles used for grinding food. “
And there’s not one of those downstairs?” I asked her.
“No. I don’t have one downstairs. I need to put one down there don’t I?” Haskins said.
There is a lot more in the museum repository, some of it is unknown.
“What is it?” Patti asked about a three inch iron ball.
If anyone has a clue what that is, call the museum on that one, and maybe it will end up in a first-floor exhibit.
There are many more objects in the repository, some donated by East Texans that just don’t quite have a place to fit in to a display. Volunteers are in the process of cataloging many of those items.
