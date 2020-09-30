PATH implements changes to Coats for Kids Drive due to COVID-19 pandemic

To ensure health and safety needs of our recipients and volunteers, this year’s distribution will be held at PATH via a drive-thru pickup. Pickup appointments will be scheduled for November 9-12 and 16-19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and November 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Appointment times will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis at the time of registration. Coat try on will not be permitted this year, and children are not required to attend the distribution in order to receive a coat.