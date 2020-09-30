PATH implements changes to Coats for Kids Drive due to COVID-19 pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - PATH’s annual Coats for Kids Drive starts Thursday in Tyler. Like many other events, there are some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coat distribution will be done via drive-thru only, no try-ons will be allowed and children are not required to attend the distribution in order to receive a coat.
Registration to receive coats will begin at PATH on Thursday. The registration period ends Oct. 29. Parents or guardians must bring a valid ID for the child, as well as their own photo ID. Valid identification for children includes, a birth certificate, social security card, school ID or report card.
PATH is also encouraging new coat donations be made through monetary donations or online shopping in order to limit in-person transactions.
New and gently-used coats can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Altra FCU – 2815 WSW Loop 323
- Altra FCU – 5523 Troup Hwy
- Altra FCU – 8976 S Broadway Ave.
- Comet Cleaners
- Hart’s Cleaners
- Progress Cleaners
- Regency Cleaners
- Shannon’s Cleaners
- The Cleaning Company
- VIP Cleaners
- PATH
More from PATH:
“Coats For Kids is one of our favorite events of the year,” says Andrea Wilson, Executive Director, “so even with the restrictions of COVID-19, PATH remains committed to making sure that our youngest neighbors in need have a warm coat this winter. There’s no greater feeling that seeing the smile of a child who just received a new coat, and appreciative family members who are relieved to not make a choice between buying a coat or groceries.”
To ensure health and safety needs of our recipients and volunteers, this year’s distribution will be held at PATH via a drive-thru pickup. Pickup appointments will be scheduled for November 9-12 and 16-19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and November 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Appointment times will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis at the time of registration. Coat try on will not be permitted this year, and children are not required to attend the distribution in order to receive a coat.
PATH also requests that new coat donations are made through monetary donations or online shopping whenever possible, in order to limit in-person transactions. To donate or see PATH’s Coats for Kids wishlist, visit PATHHelps.org/CoatsForKids.
Coats For Kids is made possible through the support of KLTV and Altra Federal Credit Union. Additional corporate sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Leslie Watson, Development Director at Leslie_Watson@pathhelps.org or call 903-617-2825.
Volunteers who speak Spanish are especially needed. To register as a volunteer, please contact Mike Vasquez at Volunteer@pathhelps.org or call 903-617-2821 for more information.
