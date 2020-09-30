East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Glorious Day across all of East Texas. Just a little warmer today, but still very nice. A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas on Thursday, starting over the northern areas early in the morning and working its way through southern locations during the afternoon hours. More cool air is expected with this front dropping our highs from the middle 80s today to the lower 80s tomorrow, then into the middle 70s on Friday. Lows will remain in the 50s. A weak cold front on Sunday morning could produce a few showers/clouds, but clearing skies are likely during the afternoon and for most of next week. Enjoy the next several days as October comes in beautifully, weather-wise.