Nacogdoches picks up Saturday game in DFW area

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons will have one day of practice before their first game of the season.
The Dragons will play on the road against DFW area school Boswell.
The team has been kept at their individual homes since September 18 after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The Dragons were originally set to play Lufkin on October 2 but that was impossible with the Dragons not be cleared for practice until October 1.
“We will have a practice by zoom on Thursday,” Dragons Head Coach Darren Allman said. “We will have a practice on the field on Friday afternoon then go play on Saturday.”
Boswell was supposed to play Colleyville Heritage on Friday but Heritage dropped out due to COVID-19.
