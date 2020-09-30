Marshall teen pleads guilty in robbery case

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) -Richard Christopher, Jr., 18, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge of deadly conduct for his involvement in a robbery in February 2019.
The victim reported after being robbed he got in his car and chased the suspects who fired shots at him during the pursuit. The three men were wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the February 2019 offense.
Christopher was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication for his involvement in the robbery. Two other men were arrested, Sabastian Anthony who pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to the same charge and received 7 years deferred adjudication, and Erik Galindo who has a hearing on Oct. 13.
