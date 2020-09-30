Lufkin preparing with days notice for Nederland

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers took to the practice field Monday not knowing who their opponent would be on Friday night. By the time practice was over word got out that they would be playing Nederland.
This will be the 15th time the two schools have played dating back to 1958. They have not played since 1983 according to Lufkin Panther Sports. Nederland holds the series lead 8-6.
“Monday was all about us because there were some things we needed to correct,” Coach Todd Quick said. “We knew for about two weeks we were not going to have Nacogdoches so we put it out there on social media and we had contacted 14 people and 13 did not work out for one reason or another. We had some people helping and they came across yesterday so we got in touch and set it up.”
Lufkin took a tough loss in their opening game against Tyler Legacy 70-32. The result did not leave the coaches in a good mood.
“You always play physical and there were some times we did not,” Quick said. “You have to give Legacy credit. They had a good game plan and their kids played hard. We had kids in position to make tackles and make tackles behind the line and we didn’t. If you work hard to get to that position then you have to finish the play.”
Nederland is coming into this game with no opening week matchup after their game with Huntsville was canceled. They were set to play Austin High School out of Houston this week but that game did not work out either.
“[The message is] you have to get after people,” Quick said. “It doesn’t matter the situation. You have to be able to handle it. We always talk about you have to play people that will put you in a bind or where you are uncomfortable so you can teach how to respond to that and we did not respond the right way last Friday.”
Kickoff between Lufkin and Nederland is set for 7 PM Friday.
