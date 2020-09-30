Hallsville man pumps up wallet by trafficking steroids

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a 53-year-old Hallsville man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking violation.
Tony Goss pleaded guilty to an information charging him with possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids in court on Wednesday.
The attorney’s office says that on August 22, 2019, state and federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at 107 Community Blvd, Suite #5, Longview, Texas, which was a commercial property leased by Goss. Agents recovered approximately 5,493 pills or tablets containing anabolic steroids, approximately 4,192 grams of anabolic steroid powder and, approximately 2,960 milliliters of liquid anabolic steroids. Anabolic steroids are a Schedule III controlled substance.
The attorney says Goss admitted that he possessed all the anabolic steroids with the intent to sell them for commercial profit. Goss also admitted that he was personally responsible for the distribution of, and possessed with intent to distribute, at least 176,585 dosage units of anabolic steroids, which he sold through mass-marketing via the internet.
Goss admitted that he received $459,285.25 from selling the steroids, and that he used some of that money to purchase seven firearms and a 2016 Ford F-350. He agreed to forfeit to the government all the money he received from selling steroids, as well as all property he purchased with steroid proceeds.
According to the U.S. Attorney, Goss faces up to 10 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
