‘Drunk’ man has 13-year-old drive him to get ice cream, charged with endangering a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Javier Eduar Martinez-Aguilar, 42, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of endangering a child criminal neglect.
According to the police report, on September 9, 2020, around 6:15 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2500 block of Avenue Q.
The officer asked the driver for a license and proof of insurance.
The driver, a 13-year-old, told the officer she did not have a license.
She told him her age. The officer asked why she was driving. She said she was driving a family member to get ice cream because he was drunk, according to the police report.
The family member, Javier Eduar Martinez-Aguilar, 42, of Lubbock, said “they had just gone out to get some ice cream.”
When the officer asked for his ID, he fumbled with his wallet and struggled to get his ID out.
Martinez-Aguilar was assisted out of the vehicle and the officer noted he was swaying and turned multiple times, making it difficult for the officer to place him in handcuffs.
Martinez-Aguilar was placed under arrest and the child was picked up by a family member.
Javier Eduar Martinez-Aguilar is not currently in jail after posting bond on September 15, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.