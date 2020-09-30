Smith County crews respond to fire at Coker Enterprises on Hwy 271, all NB lanes closed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple crews are working to extinguish a fire at a tractor dealership in the 7000 block of Highway 271 in Smith County.
The incident started sometime before 5:30 a.m. at Coker Enterprises, north of Tyler.
All northbound lanes of Highway 271 are closed due to a heavy presence of fire engines and equipment. Traffic is being diverted to County Road 334.
Southbound traffic and traffic on the Loop Extension is also affected.
Please avoid this area if possible. Use FM 14 as an alternate route between I-20 and N. Loop 323.
This is a developing story. We will have the latest updates on East Texas Now. Watch live here.
