City street clock stopped at 6 for 2 months

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In one East Texas city, a downtown street clock is ‘stuck in time’, and it’s become something of a comic talking point among residents.
A casual morning walk in downtown Longview and everything looks normal, until you notice the Tyler Street city clock.
No matter what time of day, the clock says 2 minutes to 6?
In fact, it was the same yesterday and every day for weeks before that.
“About 3 to 4 weeks ago I noticed it. But I’ve got a cell phone so I didn’t pay attention,” says area worker Lee Lloyd.
Speculation is that a storm that came through six to seven weeks ago and knocked out power to the downtown area also knocked out the clock.
“It’s so easy to tell time and date, and we’ve always got a phone right there in front of you, so that’s why I don’t think anyone noticed,” said worker Joe Knox.
Some joke that they expect to see a Delorean racing through downtown in a Back to the Future reference.
“It would be a conversation piece,” Knox says.
We notified city officials who were unaware that the clock had stopped. no one reported it.
No big deal, unless of course you get off work at 6 o’clock and strictly go by the city clock.
“You know if we could fix it that would be great. Or I shouldn’t be at work yet,” joked Lloyd.
Late Wednesday the city of Longview notified us that the clock ‘is working again.’
Turns out an electrical breaker for the clock had tripped and had to be reset.
