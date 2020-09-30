Astros advance in MLB postseason with a sweep of the Twins

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Houston Astros are on to the Divisional round of the American League Playoffs.
The 6-seed Astros swept the 3-seed Minnesota Twins in a best-of-three series at the Twins home park. Now the Astros will head to Dodger Stadium in California to play the winner of the White Sox-Oakland series.
The Astros won game one 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon and game to 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon. In the opening game it was tied last before Jose Altuve was walked home on the bases loaded then Michael Brantley added two more runs.
On Wednesday, The Astros scored in the fourth, seventh and ninth innings. Cristian Javier picked up the win in relief. The Astros are looking to get to their third straight World Series and bring home the pennant for the second time in that run.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.