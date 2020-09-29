WATCH: ABC’s political director previews tonight’s presidential debate; offers analysis on Barrett nomination

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When ABC’s political director spoke with KLTV News on Tuesday, he gave a preview of tonight’s debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.
Rick Klein, the political director for ABC News, spoke with KLTV anchor Sydney Shadrix on Tuesday. In addition to giving a preview of the upcoming debate, Klein also offered an analysis of Trump’s decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.
As the political director for ABC News, Klein oversees the political department and helps steer the network’s coverage of major news events, according to his bio on the ABC News website.
According to his ABC News bio, Klein provides regular political commentary and analysis for all ABC News broadcasts and platforms, including “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” ABCNews.com, ABC News Radio, and NewsOne, the network’s affiliate news service.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
