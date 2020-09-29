Victim of Sept. 11 shooting in San Augustine County dies

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who was shot in a shooting incident in San Augustine County on Sept. 11 has died.
According to the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 26, James Smith, 35, of Kerrville, TX succumbed to his injuries sustained from gunshot wounds during a disturbance that occurred at a residence on September 11, in the northwest part of the county.
The sheriff’s office said Chester Holloway and a juvenile remain in custody for their involvement in the shooting and the case remains under investigation.
If anyone has information regarding the shooting incident, please contact the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office.
