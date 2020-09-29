Tyler ISD reports 80 percent of students are back in district classrooms

“We are excited to see more and more students returning to our classrooms,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “As the community has seen, the District’s health and safety protocols are working. The number of active COVID-19 cases has remained below 1/10th of a percent, or a rate of .001, since the beginning of the school year. As of date, through contact tracing there is no confirmed spread of the virus in the school system. It’s time for students to come back.”