Tuesday’s Weather: Chilly start

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures this morning are the coolest we’ve seen all season with lower 50s and even some upper 40s across the area. We will see clear skies through the day today and though it won’t be quite as breezy as yesterday, northwest winds could still gust up to 12-15 mph occasionally this afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s today. More sunshine tomorrow with highs back in the lower 80s, but another cold front is on the way for Thursday. No rain chances with this front, but it brings in another reinforcing shot of cooler air and temperatures drop back into the 70s for the end of the week and into the weekend.