Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Sunny skies are expected today, and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. Winds will be much calmer this afternoon than what we experienced yesterday. Overnight will be clear and crisp, dropping to the low 50s. Tomorrow and Thursday will be very similar days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. A weak cold front will pass through towards the end on the work week and it will cool us back to the mid 70s by Friday. The weekend is looking beautiful with plenty of sunshine expected and temperatures, very seasonable, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Blue skies will stick around for the start of next work week and it will feel like Fall.