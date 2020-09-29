Troup man who posed as law enforcement officer gets 7 years deferred adjudication

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Troup man who pretended to be a narcotics deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and questioned a convenience store clerk in 2019 has received his sentence.
Jerald Tune, of Troup, pleaded guilty to an impersonating a public servant charge in Judge Skeen’s courtroom Tuesday. He took a plea deal and received seven years of deferred adjudication.
Troup police chief Pat Hendrix said witnesses told his officers that Tune walked into a convenience store and claimed that he was a narcotics deputy for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly displayed a pair of handcuffs and a handcuff key. Tune also had what appeared to be a police radio on his side, Hendrix said.
