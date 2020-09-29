Texas sheriff indicted after probe into Black man’s death

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into his jail Monday. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press | September 29, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 10:46 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas sheriff has been indicted on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man, Javier Ambler, that was filmed by a police reality TV series “Live PD.”  

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into his jail Monday on a $10,000 bond and released a short time later. Williamson County prosecutors have been investigating possible evidence tampering following Ambler’s death in March 2019.

Williamson County sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on the 40-year-old man, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.

